Far Cry 3 Classic Edition’s Physical Version Listed by Retailer

A listing for the physical version of Far Cry 3 Classic Edition has been spotted through a retailer with details regarding updated graphics and more.

Listed by New Zealand retailer Mighty Ape (via PlayStation Lifestyle), the listing for Far Cry 3 Classic Edition has several of the details you’d expect to find, though the release date is off from what Ubisoft previously announced. Back in March, it was announced that the Classic Edition of Far Cry 3 would be releasing on June 26, but the Mighty Ape listing has a release date of June 29 instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Listed alongside the release date, price, and other details were mentions of the updated graphics and gameplay that’ll be found in the new version of the game. It also provided more info for those who never got a chance to play this one and perhaps just started with Far Cry 5.

“Far Cry 3 Classic Edition brings the Rook Islands to current-gen consoles for the first time,” the listing said. “Discover the island’s bloody secrets and take the fight to the enemy; improvise and use your environment to your advantage; and outwit its roster of ruthless, deranged inhabitants to save your friends. Beware the beauty and mystery of this island of insanity … you’ll need more than luck to escape alive.”

UPDATED GRAPHICS AND GAMEPLAY – Far Cry 3 Classic Edition has been updated to run smoothly on modern platforms and allow fans and newcomers to experience the single-player Far Cry 3 campaign in stunning detail.

UNCOVER A MEMORABLE STORY AND AN INSANE CAST – Encounter a diverse and realistic cast of characters, including one of Far Cry’s most notorious villains: Vaas Montenegro. Dive into this deep and enriching story where morals are questionable and hope is all but abandoned.

FIGHT BACK IN AN ACTION-PACKED SHOOTER – Use an arsenal of weapons and explosives to run gun-first into the action, take down nearby adversaries with your blade or snipe unsuspecting enemies from a distance.

AN ISLAND OF DANGER AND DISCOVERY – Explore an island playground as stunningly beautiful as it is diverse – from mountain ranges to swampy grasslands and white sandy beaches. Fight your way through the island’s towns, temples, river ports and more.

According to Ubisoft’s previous announcement, those with the season pass for Far Cry 5 will also get this game early. If you own the pass, you’ll be able to get Far Cry 3 Classic Edition on May 29 as opposed to June 26.