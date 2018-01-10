‘Far Cry 5’ Lets You Hear the “Father’s Calling” With New Collectibles Figure

Collectibles are an awesome way to show off that fandom love and take a piece of those creative worlds with you in real life. That being said, we’re fairly certain no one actually wants an IRL cult leader running around, but at least you can have a miniature (and safer) version in the form of the newly announced Far Cry 5 figurine!

It’s priest Joseph Seed himself, who is a key character in the game’s ‘us vs. them’ narrative. The figure itself cuts at 32 cm tall and will be available to own on March 22nd, 2018! He also comes with removable parts to customise his look to fit your collectibles shelf.

According to Ubisoft:

FIGURINE DESCRIPTION

Your Father is calling to you…

Joseph Seed is not only a priest, but also the charismatic leader of the Project at Eden’s Gate. Discover a new Ubicollectibles figurine showing the Father rousing his believers to defend their holy project.

CHARACTER DESCRIPTION

From a backwater town in Georgia, through foster homes, Joseph toughened up and grew into a charismatic and visionary leader. Joseph founded and started leading the Project at Eden’s Gate after hearing voices telling him the world would soon come to an end, and that he had been chosen to save the souls of 3,000 selected people.

KEY FEATURES

Finely-detailed figurine enhanced by fine texturing

Dynamic pose of Joseph calling to his believers

Removable gun and sceptre on the base

Material: PVC

Height: 32 cm

The tattoo detailing can be seen throughout the front and back parts of his body, with a determined, if not slightly crazed, look upon his face. This Far Cry 5 ‘The Father’s Calling’ figure is available now to pre-order for 49.99 euros/59.99 dollars.

For more about the game:

Far Cry comes to America in the latest installment of the award-winning franchise.

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

FIGHT AGAINST A DEADLY CULT

Free Hope County in solo or two-player co-op. Recruit Guns and Fangs for hire to help defeat the cult.

A WORLD THAT HITS BACK

Wreak havoc on the cult and its members but beware of the wrath of Joseph Seed and his followers.

CARVE YOUR OWN PATH

Build your character and choose your adventure in the largest customizable Far Cry game ever!

DYNAMIC TOYS

Take control of iconic muscle cars, ATV’s, planes and a lot more to engage the cult forces in epic fights.