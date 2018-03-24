Watch Far Cry 5’s First 25 Minutes of Gameplay

The first 25 minutes of Far Cry 5 gameplay can now be viewed to give an idea of what to expect from Hope County with only some slight spoilers to be found.

Our preview of Far Cry 5 comes from Arekkz Gaming’s video that shows how players first end up in the dangerous, cult-filled county that other videos have previewed. It starts with numerous interviews with Hope County’s residents talking about the dangerous cult in the area that’s led by Joseph Seed and his family. Soon after, it shifts directly to when players get to control their character for the first time as they make a run through the forest at night and make their first encounter with the resistance forces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From there, the gameplay begins to take on the signature Far Cry feeling. Meet some unique characters filled with personality, take on missions that involve infiltrating and dismantling opponents, and lots of guns. Players can use other NPCs to help them on their missions while driving, flying, and navigating all throughout modern-day Montana.

Of course, there is a way that players can proceed to ensure they never actually have to get to this point. As Far Cry 4 players will remember, there was a secret ending that allowed players to not progress beyond the very first opening sequences and could essentially “beat” the game in just a few minutes. Far Cry 5 gives players a similar option that allows them to get in and out of Hope County, Montana, as quickly as possible with little conflict. The credits will roll and you can technically say you beat the game, but you’ll miss out on Boomer, the Seed family, and everything else that Far Cry 5 has to offer.

Far Cry 5 is scheduled to release next week on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Before it does, you can read up on more of the features to be found in the latest Far Cry game that includes two-player co-op and more.

FIGHT AGAINST A DEADLY CULT

Free Hope County in solo or two-player co-op. Recruit Guns and Fangs for hire to help defeat the cult.

A WORLD THAT HITS BACK

Wreak havoc on the cult and its members but beware of the wrath of Joseph Seed and his followers.

CARVE YOUR OWN PATH

Build your character and choose your adventure in the largest customizable Far Cry game ever!

DYNAMIC TOYS

Take control of iconic muscle cars, ATV’s, planes and a lot more to engage the cult forces in epic fights.

RE-DEFINED STEALTH MECHANICS

Enhance your gameplay with eye tracking. Tag enemies by looking at them to increase your stealth skills and help your teammates spot threats.

Compatible with all Tobii Eye Tracking gaming devices.