Far Cry 5 Latest Patch Improves Co-Op Play and More

Whether you’re taking on crazed cultists or just hangin’ out fishing with Hurk, there’s no denying that there is tons to do in the latest title from Ubisoft within Far Cry 5. Taking to the back roads of Hope County, Montana, there are still a few unintentional bumps along the way that this latest patch hopes to address.

Most notably are the fixes applied to the title’s co-op mode, including improved connectivity and more stable voice communication. The Far Cry Arcade and Map Editor also got a few tweaks, while the PC version addressed widely reported spawn issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest patch is now live for PC, with a release for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players arriving on April 9th. To check out what’s new in the world of Far Cry 5, check out the full patch notes below courtesy of Ubisoft:

Stability & Performance

Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks

Additional quality bug fixes

Fixed low occurrence save corruption

Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI

Fixed low repro AI issues

Design & Mission Progression

Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase

Fixed minor bugs

Gameplay & UI

Fixed minor bugs

COOP and Online

Improved COOP connectivity

Fixed low occurrence COOP specific walkthrough breaks

Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted

Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that.

Far Cry Arcade

Improved map download efficiency

Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues

Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low

Improved PVP matchmaking

Fixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues

Map Editor

Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes

PC Patch Only:

Fixed issues that were causing incorrect spawn if the game was minimized during loading

To check out our thoughts on the newest adventure, check out a small blurb from our full review below:

In essence, Far Cry 5 is a lot of fun to play, alone or with a friend; it looks and sounds absolutely fantastic, right down to the proper song selections; and it gives you tons of stuff to do. I’m still discovering activities after several hours in, and trying to catch the biggest fish in Montana. (He’s out there, laughing at me.)

While the idea of battling a cult may not sound like the best video game idea, Far Cry 5 wraps it into an experience that’s easily the best in the series to date. And that’s including Blood Dragonand its amazing laser dinosaurs. I mean, how do you beat laser dinosaurs? With an on-fire bear named Cheezburger, obviously.

So should you get it? As John Seed would say, “yes.”