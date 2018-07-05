Far Cry 5 Gets a New Photo Mode, More Updates

We’re not sure why you would find an ideal opportunity to take pictures while taking down a vicious cult in America, but you’ll soon be able to do so anyway.
Ubisoft has confirmed that the latest update for the game introduces a new Photo Mode, among other little changes that should make your experience in the small city more pleasant.
Here’s a rundown of all the new additions to the game, which should prompt automatically the next time you load the game up:
- Photo Mode has now been added and is available via the Main Menu in Solo gameplay modes
- New Lobby Browser added in the Arcade for Multiplayer Lobbies
- New Lost on Mars static assets and weapons added to the Arcade Editor
- New Hours of Darkness vehicles and weapons added to the Arcade Editor
- New Hours of Darkness enemy and animal AI added to the Arcade Editor
- New Hours of Darkness vegetation and static assets added to the Arcade Editor
- New damage region assets added to the Arcade Editor under Gameplay – Health objects
The following stability changes have also been made:
- Fixed multiple low occurrence crashes
- Fixed a lighting issue at the Bowshaw Manor in Faith’ Region
- Fixed a walkthrough break when playing coop during the mission “Descente Dans la Folie” where one player could trigger a checkpoint out of order
- Fixed an issue in the mission “Furious” where the player would lose the Furious buff from the weapon wheel after dying during the mission in Coop
- Fixed an issue where the player would be unable to complete the mission “The Widowmaker” after completing the game
- Fixed a minor audio issue when joining a private lobby in the Arcade
- Fixed some minor clipping issues with the Aya Special Outfit and the Undercover Cultist
- Fixed an issue where the vehicle color would change after fast travelling
- Fixed an issue where the weapon wheel selection would change to Fists after performing a Ledge Takedown
- Fixed an issue where the automatic weapon switch would not occur when using all of the fuel for the Flamethrower
- Switch Weapons button added to the legend when entering vehicles
- Updated the description text of the Shovel Rounds in the player inventory
- Fixed an issue where the Caribou and Alpha Caribou skins would have the same icon in the Inventory and Shop
- Fixed issues with the player animation while using the SVD in certain situations
- Fixed an issue where the SVD scope would be unable to zoom after equipping the Enhanced Scope
- Fixed an issue where the SVD was missing certain SFX if a silencer was attached to it in the Main Game
- Fixed an issue where the icons for collectibles and Arcade posters wouldn’t clamp when marked as a waypoint
- Fixed an issue where the Shop 3D model of the 1956 Hierarch Force M.50 Cal would not always load for the client
- Fixed an issue where the client could get stuck on a black screen after reloading under certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue where the glass breaking SFX was missing for the Client when the Host throws a Molotov
- Fixed an issue where a safe would appear closed for the client and opened for the host when exiting and returning to an area with an opened safe in Coop
So the next time you start the game up, there should be a whole lot more fun in store!
Far Cry 5 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.