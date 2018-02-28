Far Cry 5 Novel Now Available, ‘Absolution’

Getting antsy waiting for the next Far Cry? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many players can’t wait to jump right into Hope County and fight off crazed cultists and Tom Cruise wannabees. Unfortunately, the game isn’t out yet but there is a companion novel that is now available and it’s a prequel leading up to the arisen cult known as The Church of Eden’s Gate.

According to the book’s official synopsis:

Hope County, Montana. Land of the free and the brave, but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as The Church of Eden’s Gate that has slowly been infiltrating the residents’ daily lives in the past years.

Mary May Fairgrave, a local barkeep, has lost almost everything to the Church: her parents died in suspicious conditions and her brother, entranced by the cult leader’s charismatic words, has vanished. When the authorities refuse to investigate further, she decides to take matters in to her own hands.

Local hunter William Boyd was saved by Eden’s Gate years ago, during the darkest moments of his life. When his duties lead him to cross paths with Mary May, the daughter of one of his old friends, he soon discovers that what is happening in the county is far from what he believed.

Up against an omniscient and dangerous adversary, Mary May stands little chance. But the unexpected intervention of William Boyd will change her journey — as well as his.

Absolution is available now for 10 bucks over on Amazon, with Far Cry 5 releasing on March 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

Want to learn more about the cult leader? With his “God given” gifts, Joseph Seed – much like any cult leader – is an egotistical icon with charm used to allure those who have ‘lost their way’. In the video above, hopefuls can see Seed in all of his charismatic glory as he promises the world, as long as you don’t mind getting your hands dirty. With his loyal cult following at his beck and call, it will be up to the player and their friends to take out Eden’s Gate blind follower by blind follower until the head of the snake himself can be cut down.

