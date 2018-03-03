Far Cry 5 Drops Five New Videos to Show Not Everyone is Your Friend, Including the Seed Family

It’s almost time, Far Cry fans! The latest title in the long-standing series from Ubisoft is almost here and we can’t be any more excited than we already are. With a short film on the way, a chilling live-action trailer, and a thrilling narrative, the next phase for the franchise looks to be a fantastic one.

To further amp up the hype, Ubisoft has just dropped five new incredible trailers that show off that not everyone in the game will be your friend. Keep your allies close and your enemies in scope, and you’ll go far with The Resistance in the war against Eden’s Gate. We also get to see a returning favourite from the Far Cry empire, and that’s our good old friend Hurk and his father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The below video focuses on who players will ally with, including the White Tail Militia that have a score to settle with this cult:

The next few videos are all about the Seed family, including Joseph Seed; the Cult’s leader:

Faith Seed definitely interested me the second I saw her. She brings a mysticism and a sense of peace to this chaos, despite her affiliation within her family. She strikes me as one of those characters that will show off more to their dynamic than what initially meets the eye and I personally can’t wait to learn more about her.

The latest videos certainly give a new perspective to the game, it’s definitely the Far Cry that doesn’t feel like a Far Cry but is still undoubtedly Far Cry … if that makes sense.

The game will be releasing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 27th! We actually got our hands on it not too long ago during an Ubisoft event in Montana where we met with the actors behind the live-action film and more! Check out a blurb from our full first-impressions piece here:

“Far Cry 5 probably hits harder than any game before it, mainly due to its storyline and the actions of Seed and his followers – they can be a bit tough to stomach. But if you’re ready to put up the good fight, it appears ready to reward you for doing so, with unlockable perks, helpful allies (again, teaming up with a freakin’ bear) and a strong, solid presentation. The co-op will speak volumes as well, especially if you find a great tag-team partner.”