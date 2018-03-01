Far Cry 5 “Inside Eden’s Gate” Short Film Arrives Next Week, Reveals New Trailer

There are many different reasons to get excited about the upcoming Far Cry 5 title coming from Ubisoft. We’re still riding high from that live-action trailer revealed yesterday that still gives us goosebumps, and now we’ve learned that was just a taste of what’s to come.

Ubisoft has announced that they will be releasing a short film called Far Cry 5: Inside Eden’s Gate exclusively on Amazon Prime, and it’s dropping next week! The short film will take what little glimpse we saw from the previously released live-action trailer and build upon that sordid narrative to show interested players what they have to look forward to. Take a look at the video at the top of this article to watch the enthralling announcement trailer for the film.

Taking on Joseph Seed and his cult following won’t be an easy task, but with Good Boys like Boomer and the rest of the Resistance, you can’t lose. Interested in the upcoming short film? Check out the official description of Inside Eden’s Gate below:

Set in the fictional Hope County, Montana, Inside Eden’s Gate will delve deeper into The Project at Eden’s Gate and its ruthless leader, Joseph Seed. The short film is produced in partnership with Asylum, an award-winning division of prolific feature film studio Legendary Entertainment. In Inside Eden’s Gate, rumors of a fanatical cult called The Project at Eden’s Gate lure three vloggers to the remote Hope County, Montana. As the vloggers follow the leads of missing locals and other strange events, they come face-to-face with Joseph Seed, played by the same actor as the in-game version of the cult leader, and the rest of the fanatical doomsday cult. Produced by Asylum Entertainment, Inside Eden’s Gate features Greg Bryk (A History of Violence) and Kyle Gallner (American Sniper).

Far Cry 5 will be releasing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 27th! For more about the game:

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

FIGHT AGAINST A DEADLY CULT

Free Hope County in solo or two-player co-op. Recruit Guns and Fangs for hire to help defeat the cult.

A WORLD THAT HITS BACK

Wreak havoc on the cult and its members but beware of the wrath of Joseph Seed and his followers.

CARVE YOUR OWN PATH

Build your character and choose your adventure in the largest customizable Far Cry game ever!

DYNAMIC TOYS

Take control of iconic muscle cars, ATV’s, planes and a lot more to engage the cult forces in epic fights.