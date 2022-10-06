Far Cry 6 Listing Confirms Leaked DLC

A new reveal associated with Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 has confirmed that the latest entry in the open-world shooter franchise is set to receive new DLC in the future. A little more than a week ago, a new leak happened to disclose the arrival of Far Cry 6: Game of the Year Edition alongside a new expansion titled Lost Between Worlds. And while Ubisoft itself hasn't announced anything in a formal capacity just yet, a new listing has spilled the beans a bit early.

Spotted on the PlayStation Store, the existence of Far Cry 6: Game of the Year Edition has now been confirmed. This version of the game retails for $119.99 and contains all previously released DLC, add-on packs, and the Season Pass. In addition to this, though, the GOTY Edition also mentions the existence of the aforementioned Lost Between Worlds expansion. It's still not certain what this DLC will look like or bring to the game, but it's said to be "coming soon" in the description.

In all likelihood, given that Far Cry 6: Game of the Year Edition can actively be purchased on the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts, Ubisoft will have something new to share about this Lost Between Worlds DLC soon enough. Based on the price of the GOTY Edition, it seems likely that Lost Between Worlds could add a sizable amount of content to Far Cry 6, but that obviously remains to be seen. When new details are unveiled in an official capacity, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

In the interim, Far Cry 6 is currently available to play across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms. You can also check out our own thoughts on the latest entry in the franchise via our official review right here.

Are you interested in playing this new Far Cry 6 DLC for yourself? And how big do you believe that Lost Between Worlds will be? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.