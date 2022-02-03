Far Cry 6 Joseph Seed DLC Release Date Revealed

The third and final Far Cry 6 DLC is releasing soon, and it stars the antagonist of Far Cry 5, Joseph Seed. Like the previous two DLC releases — which put players into the shoes of Far Cry 3 antagonist Vaas Montenegro and Far Cry 4 villain Pagan Min — players won’t be taking down the cult leader, but playing as him. In other words, the roles of the antagonist and protagonist have switched; the mute Sherrif is now the baddie.

Dubbed Joseph: Collapse, the DLC is the third and final DLC that comprises the $50 Season Pass, which not only nets you all three DLC starring the series’ three most famous villains, but also comes with the recent re-release of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. As for the DLC itself, details are scarce, but Ubisoft has gone ahead and made the Season Pass 25 percent off for the occasion.

Meanwhile, as you can see via the tweet below, the DLC will be out on February 8, and it will be only available to Season Pass holders. There’s no way to buy it piecemeal, and right now there’s no reason to expect that this will change anytime in the future.

Far Cry 6 is available via Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2021 game, click here.

“The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry’s prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin.”