New Far Cry Game Is Free for Some

Far Cry 6 players on all platforms — minus Google Stadia and Amazon Luna — can now download the latest Far Cry release for free, or at least some Far Cry 6 players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 can download it for free, courtesy of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Ubisoft has finally released the “Classic Edition” of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon via the PC and both generations of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. To buy the game, you will need to fork over $15 to Ubisoft, unless you’re an owner of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, which not only comes with all of the game’s released and upcoming DLC, but comes with a free copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because Ubisoft did the same exact thing with Far Cry 3: Classic Edition. The game was re-released under the “Classic Edition” moniker for $15 or could be had for free via the Far Cry 5 Season Pass. As for Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, it’s a standalone expansion of Far Cry 3 that hit back in 2013 to very solid reviews and commercial success, but not to the level of the game it was an expansion of. Meanwhile, an animation series on Blood Dragon dubbed Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, is currently in the works.

https://twitter.com/FarCrygame/status/1471903020212436992

If you’re not interested in playing Far Cry 6 or its DLC, then just buy the game outright for $15, as Far Cry 6 is $60 and its expansion pass is another $40.

“Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is THE Kick-Ass Cyber Shooter,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Welcome to an 80’s vision of the future. The year is 2007 and you are Sargent Rex Colt, a Mark IV Cyber Commando. Your mission: get the girl, kill the baddies, and save the world. Experience every cliche of a VHS era vision of a nuclear future, where cyborgs, blood dragons, mutants, and Michael Biehn (Terminator, Aliens, Navy Seals) collide.”

