Far Cry 6 Fans Divided Over Game’s Biggest Change

If Far Cry New Dawn didn’t exist, Far Cry 6 would be the worst Far Cry game to date. If you’ve played the latest installment in the series, you’ll know it’s simultaneously “just more Far Cry,” but also not Far Cry at the same time, and it’s because Far Cry 6 makes a couple of substantial changes to the pillars of the franchise. For example, cutscenes are in third-person rather than first-person. And this is a problem for many. For some fans, an important part of Far Cry are the monologues from villains where it feels like they are directly talking to you. There isn’t any of this in Far Cry 6.

“I always felt like first person cutscenes were a staple of the Far Cry franchise,” reads a post from one fan that’s been getting plenty of attention over on the Far Cry Reddit page. “They made villains more intimidating when they were monologging because it felt like they were talking to you directly. I just replayed Far Cry 5 after playing 60 hours of Far Cry 6 and I realized that the lack of first person cutscenes and villain monologues made It feel a lot different than previous entries and I don’t think the change is for the better. The cutscenes feel like your watching a movie and make many of the big story moments less impactful.”

For what it’s worth, I agree with this sentiment, but in the comments, plenty of fans do not agree with the take. In fact, some even prefer the third-person cutscenes.

“Nope. It does make the game a little less personal, but it makes the actual protagonist shine through,” reads one top reply. “And for me, Dani is the best protagonist in the entire series thanks to how expressive/alive they feel.”

As I always say, developers do actually look at player feedback and take it into consideration. Given that Far Cry 6 is the lowest reviewed mainline installment, I suspect some of these controversial changes may be rolled back. That said, according to a recent report, Far Cry 7 will be very different from previous games, so maybe not.

