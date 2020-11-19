Far Cry 6 Release Date Leaked

✖

The Far Cry 6 release date has leaked, courtesy of the Microsoft Store, which pushed a new listing for the Ubisoft game revealing it's hitting PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC next spring, or more specifically, on May 25, 2021, which is a Tuesday and six days away from Memorial Day. At the moment of publishing, the release date leak has not been confirmed by Ubisoft, but unlike many retailer leakers, there's little room to doubt the game's listing on the official Microsoft Store, which has leaked the release dates of many games this year.

What the leak does suggest is the release date announcement is imminent. Many suspected the announcement would be held until The Game Awards -- a show that once contained the reveal of Far Cry New Dawn -- and this may still be the case, but typically when listings go live early like this it signals an imminent announcement. Further, even if the plan was to reveal the game's release date at a much later date, this leak may fast-track this announcement.

This leak comes only weeks after Ubisoft delayed the game out of its February release window. At the time, it didn't disclose a new release date for the game, but it looks like the delay was only a couple of months, and this is good news.

Long delays can sometimes be an indicator of a game going through development issues, though this isn't always the case. However, a couple of months is very much in the realm of the team simply needs a bit more time to polish up the experience. And considering we are in the middle of the pandemic, it's easy to imagine how this time would be needed.

All that said, as always, take everything here with a grain of salt simply for the fact that it comes way not of Ubisoft, but a leak. At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this new leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story.

Far Cry 6 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

"Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time," reads an official pitch of the game. "Far Cry 6 thrusts players into the adrenaline-filled world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground.