Far Cry 6 Release Date and First Trailer Officially Revealed

After a series of leaks, Ubisoft has officially revealed Far Cry 6, the newest entry in the long-running and popular first-person shooter series, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And to accompany the news, the French games maker has revealed our first-ever -- official -- look at the game, courtesy of our first-ever trailer of the game, which will be the first Far Cry on the next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and the first installment since 2018's Far Cry 5.

As you would expect, the game looks and sounds like more Far Cry, which is to be expected. While Ubisoft will take creative risks and mix things up a little with the game's spinoffs, mainline entries are pretty consistent in terms of tone and design.

"Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time," reads an official pitch of the game. "As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution."



Far Cry is a shooter franchise that debuted back in 2004 via Ubisoft and Crytek. Since then, there have been five mainline games, which have been bolstered here and there via three standalone expansions. Both Far Cry and Far Cry 2 were developed by Crytek, but since the latter, Ubisoft has internally developed the franchise, and this is also when the series formula morphed into what it is today.In Far Cry 6, you play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, who will become a guerilla fighter as he attempts to liberate his nation from Castillo. To do this, he will take on Castillo's troops head-on in the "largest Far Cry playground to date," which includes jungles, beaches, and the capital city of Yara, Esperanza.

To date, Far Cry 3 is widely considered the best entry in the series, though many are also quick to champion Far Cry 4. However, it's actually the latest mainline installment -- Far Cry 5 -- that is the most popular, at least when measured by sales. Not only is it the best-selling entry in the franchise, but the best-selling Ubisoft game of the current generation, partially thanks to the controversy surrounding the game and its Montana setting.

The most recent release in the series is Far Cry New Dawn though, a standalone expansion of Far Cry 5, which released in 2019 not only to underwhelming sales, but lackluster critical acclaim. That said, while New Dawn flopped on arrival, the massive success of Far Cry 5 meant that a proper follow-up wasn't a question of if, but when.

Far Cry 6 is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, and set to release worldwide on February 18, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.