Far Cry 7 Leaker Teases When the Game Will Be Revealed

A notable Ubisoft leaker has teased when the publisher will finally be revealing Far Cry 7. With Far Cry being one of the biggest properties that belongs to Ubisoft, it’s essentially guaranteed that the series will continue onward with a seventh mainline entry. And while news on Far Cry 7 still hasn’t come about from Ubisoft in an official capacity, it sounds like this silence shouldn’t be continuing for much longer.

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According to user @AgaiinTx on X, who has leaked info on a variety of upcoming Ubisoft projects in the past, Far Cry 7 is likely going to be revealed in 2026. As for a launch this year, the leaker said that it’s very unlikely, as Ubisoft is still addressing “quality concerns” and making other changes to the game. Still, the company seems to be nearing the point in which it would announce Far Cry 7 to the public as a way of beginning to drum up hype for the next installment in the franchise.

As for the nature of Far Cry 7, @AgaiinTx claims that the game will be set within Alaska. While it will feature its own story mode, Far Cry 7 is also said to feature an “extraction” element, similar to games like Arc Raiders and the recently released Marathon. This notion of the next Far Cry game containing a multiplayer aspect is something that has been reported for many years, which seems to indicate that Ubisoft wants the next entry to be one that players will continue coming back to long after completing its campaign.

Per usual with rumors of this type, it’s important to take everything with a grain of salt. When it comes to Far Cry 7, in particular, there have been quite a few different rumors and reports that have emerged about the game over the past few years. Because of this, it’s hard to know what exactly could be true about the project and what might be incorrect.

If we’re lucky, though, this new rumor will lead to Far Cry 7 being unveiled at some point in the months ahead and will give fans a better idea of its nature. When and if that does happen, we’ll be sure to bring the news to you here on ComicBook.

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