New ‘Far Cry New Dawn’ Gameplay Revealed

Yesterday, following some leaks, Ubisoft unveiled Far Cry New Dawn to the world, a spin-off Far Cry game that takes place after the events of Far Cry 5.

However, while the announcement trailer gave a decent look into the open-world action game, it didn’t showcase really any raw gameplay. But luckily, that’s exactly what we have now courtesy of Game Informer.

More specifically, we now have nearly seven minutes of Far Cry New Dawn gameplay footage shown off in wonderful 4K.

For those that don’t know: Far Cry New Dawn takes place 17 years after the global nuclear catastrophe that ends Far Cry 5. However, civilization hasn’t been wiped out. In a post-apocalyptic — think more Rage 2 than Fallout — Hope County, Montana (where Far Cry 5 takes place) the remaining populace have created a new living in a dramatically changed world, and in the process, have formed into different groups, each with their own rules for survival.

In this “new world order,” a vicious gang out of outlaws, dubbed the Highwaymen, led by twin sisters Mickey and Lou, travel from place to place bleeding people dry of resources and killing whoever needs killing. And now they’re in Hope County.

And that’s where you come into play. You will join other survivors to defend the land against the Highwaymen’s onslaught.

Far Cry New Dawn is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release worldwide on February 15, 2019, priced at $39.99 USD.

For more media and information on the game click here. Personally, I’m not sold on it yet, and I’m a huge Far Cry fan. The idea of the game taking place after Far Cry 5 is an exciting concept, but it doesn’t appear like The Father and the events of that game will be the focus, just the backdrop. And that’s a little disappointing. Further, I’m not convinced on the vibrant colors and tone that has been shown off so far: looks like a lot like watered down Rage 2.

