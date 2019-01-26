‘Far Cry New Dawn’ Has Gone Gold

The Technical Director on Far Cry New Dawn has revealed that the open-world shooter from Ubisoft has gone gold.

@FarCrygame New Dawn is Gold! Very proud of this game! Hope you enjoy playing it as much as we had fun making it! — Raphaël Parent (@raphaelparent) January 19, 2019

In case you don’t know, “gone gold,” is an industry term that originates from an older term: “gold master.” This was the version of the game that had been deemed ready to ship to stores. In other words, it was basically the final version of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the modern day of gaming, with digital day one patches and extensive post-launch patch support, gold master is an outdated term without really any meaning. But developers still will use the more modernized “gone gold” as a marker that development of the game is essentially done, and it’s ready to be printed onto discs and sold on digital marketplaces.

It’s good to see Far Cry New Dawn go gold three weeks before launch. Hopefully this suggest the game will be almost bug free and considerably polished.

Far Cry New Dawn is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on February 15, priced at $39.99 USD. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which seems unlikely at this point, especially given that Far Cry 5 was never even ported to the Nintendo system.

Anyway, for more coverage on Far Cry New Dawn, click here. For more on what the spin-off game is about, here’s an official story pitch from Ubisoft itself:

“Seventeen years after a global nuclear catastrophe, civilization re-emerges from the chaos to find a world dramatically changed. In a post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, the remaining populace has gathered into different groups, each with their own rules for survival.

“In this new world order, the vicious Highwaymen, led by twin sisters Mickey and Lou, travel from place to place bleeding people dry of all available resources. As the Survivors try to defend their lands against the Highwaymen’s relentless onslaught, it’s up to you to come to their aid and lead the fight.”