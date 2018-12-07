‘Far Cry: New Dawn’ Unveiled With Debut Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Today during The Game Awards, Ubisoft delivered upon their tease yesterday, and unveiled Far Cry: New Dawn, an upcoming spin-off Far Cry game set after the events of Far Cry 5.

The announcement was slightly undercut by the game’s box art leaking earlier today, which in the process leaked the title of the game as well as some insight into what it may be about. However, for the official reveal, Ubisoft was packing more than just box art; and unveiled the game with a debut trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ubisoft also provided the following details on the game, and confirmed that the “Twins” on the cover are not who you will be playing as, but fighting against.

Fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic world as you take up arms to fight alongside a friend in online co-op.

Lead the fight against the highwaymen and their ruthless leaders, the Twins.

Build up your home base and recruit specialists to upgrade it as you unlock all-new features.

Battle your enemies for resources in Hope County and around the country as you venture to new locations.

And in addition to a debut trailer and the first game details, Ubisoft also revealed that the game is actually out quite soon — February 15 — via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, priced at $39.99 USD.

As you may know, the Far Cry series has a history of spin-off games that release in-between major numbered releases. For example, in-between 2012’s Far Cry 3 and 2014’a Far Cry 4 was Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, a series favorite of many. Meanwhile, in-between 2014’s Far Cry 4 and 2018’s Far Cry 5 was 2016’s Far Cry Primal, which was less liked than other entries in the series, but still had its fans.

In other words, Ubisoft has a history of releasing these type of Far Cry spin-off games, and there’s a history of them being inconsistent. That said, this latest attempt follows Far Cry 5, the fastest-selling game in franchise history, but also a game that divided the Far Cry fanbase, especially in contrast to both Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4, which were basically universally adored.

Now, if you played Far Cry 5, you probably saw this coming. Far Cry 5’s (SPOILERS FOR FAR CRY 5 AHEAD) ending suggested that a colorful post-apocalyptic game was to follow. However, it wasn’t clear if Ubisoft would reserve such a game for a mainline entry or a spin-off, though the history of the series suggested it would be the latter.

Far Cry: New Dawn is poised to be the 13th entry in the series, which has seen 12 different releases since it first arrived on the scene in 2004 with Far Cry. If you played the series’ earlier games, you’ll know that it has changed quite a bit, with Far Cry 3 being the turning point for the franchise.