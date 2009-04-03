New Fast & Furious Game Leaked

✖

A new Fast & Furious game has seemingly leaked, courtesy of the Australian Game Rating Board, which is responsible for rating games for release in Australia. According to the rating board, Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of Sh1ft3r is in development at Outright Games. Unfortunately, the rating doesn't divulge much else, but it does note Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of Sh1ft3r is a "multi-platform" game, which means it will likely be available via Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 when it releases.

We also know the game has been rated "G," which confirms it's a kids game. According to the rating board, the game has "violence" and "themes," however, both rate one out of five on the scale of intensity, or more specifically, the game's violence and themes rate as "very mild impact."

As you may know, the Australian rating board is one of the strictest in the world and has banned many games over the years. In other words, if it's rating a game as "G," it's going to rate as "G" elsewhere as well.

As for what the game could be, it's almost certainly a Fast & Furious Spy Racers game. For those that don't know: Fast & Furious Spy Racers is a computer-animated TV series for kids that premiered on Netflix back in December 2019.

Since its premiere, the show has received three additional seasons, and now it looks like it's getting a video game adaptation. And for this, Outright Games is the perfect developer given that it works on almost exclusively licensed games and specializes in family-friendly games.

At the moment of publishing, Outright Games has not commented on this leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story.

H/T, Twisted Voxel.