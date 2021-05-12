New Assassin's Creed Update Is Sure to Divide Fans

✖

With Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft evolved and transformed the Assassin's Creed series into an open-world RPG. As a result, the last three games in the franchise -- Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- are more like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt than the early Assassin's Creed games. As you would expect, this shift hasn't been positively received by every Assassin's Creed fan. With each release, the cries for the series to return to its roots have grown louder. That said, it sounds like these cries aren't reaching the ears of Ubisoft executives.

During a new earnings call with investors, Ubisoft confirmed the plan with the franchise is to build upon the RPG elements of the recent games. In other words, future games will be more like Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins than earlier entries.

What's the motivation for sticking with these controversial changes? Well, for one, Ubisoft claims this is where the market is heading. That, and to free-to-play experiences. More importantly, though, Valhalla was the biggest launch for the franchise ever in terms of value. In other words, the market is speaking and the market is saying it prefers these type of Assassin's Creed games, though this could be a misread for a variety of reasons.

Whatever the case, if you prefer the recent entries in the franchise, you will also prefer the upcoming entries. If you prefer the older installments, you're out of luck.

This update from Ubisoft comes on the back of rumors claiming that Ubisoft was experimenting with getting away from the formula of the last three games for something slightly more linear. This could still be true, as Ubisoft only mentions the RPG elements of the recent games, but you'd assume the other changes -- like the shift from semi-open-world to vast open-world -- will be brought forward as well.

For more coverage on Assassin's Creed -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out a few of the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with Ubisoft's decision to stick with the RPG elements of recent games or should the series return to its roots?