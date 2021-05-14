Are PlayStation Plus Prices Increasing?

✖

Is the price of PlayStation Plus on PS4 and PS5 about to increase? The price of the subscription service has remained steady throughout the PS4 generation, but it looks Sony could increase the price on PS5, which may explain why the quality of free games every month has dramatically increased in 2021. Speculation of a price increase across the board comes after Brazil raised the price of the subscription service by 33 percent. Sony claims this change is to reflect the current market situation in the region, and thus it's likely not indicative of a wider-scale price increase. Despite this, some PlayStation fans are worried 12-month subscription may soon cost more than $60 (though it is significantly cheaper on eBay).

The prices of PlayStation Plus do fluctuate in some parts of the world somewhat regularly. In the United States and many other countries, the price is fairly steady. Brazil falls into the former camp, which means this may be just a regional bump and nothing else, which is usually the case. However, it could also foreshadow a larger hike.

Right now, there's been no word from Sony about the price of PlayStation Plus increasing in other regions, and given the response to Microsoft's recent price hike to Xbox Live Gold -- which they had to revert and apologize for -- it's hard to imagine Sony increasing the price across the board. Yet, it did just increase the price of its AAA games from $60 to $70. Meanwhile, the quality of the free PlayStation Plus games has increased this year, which isn't just random. Sony is spending more for better games each month, and it wouldn't be very surprising if it passed these costs off onto consumers.

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. Not only is this the second raise in two years, but Brazil's currency has been losing value. This context suggests this is just an isolated price increase, but for now, we will just have to wait and see.

