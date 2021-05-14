GTA 6 Tweet Sends Fans Into Panic

Some Grand Theft Auto fans think Rockstar Games is going to announce and reveal GTA 6 at E3 2021 based on a new tweet from the official E3 Twitter account. According to a plethora of rumors, reports, and leaks from both credible and non-credible sources, GTA 6 is currently in development at Rockstar, because of course it is. Rockstar Games can and will continue to milk GTA 5, but naturally, the second best-selling game of all time will get a follow-up. The pertinent question has always been not if, but when GTA 6 will release.

According to the most credible sources to speak about the unannounced game, GTA 6 is still years away, which means a reveal is not imminent. However, despite the evidence suggesting a GTA 6 reveal is still a ways off, some Grand Theft Auto fans currently think a reveal/announcement is imminent due to the aforementioned tweet.

Over on Twitter, "GTA 6 News & Leaks" asked the official E3 Twitter account if fans can expect a GTA 6 announcement at E3 this June. Replying to this, the show's Twitter account replied with a GIF of Sitch from Lilo & Stitch getting his head patted. That's it.

For some, this is evidence that GTA 6 is going to be revealed at E3 2021, but obviously, this is a huge stretch. Not only does the reply not indicate this, but all of the aforementioned rumors and reports indicate the game is still -- at least -- a couple of years away from being revealed. That said, here are some more wrenches for the theory.

For one, Rockstar Games hasn't had a presence at E3 in years. Further, while GTA 5 did rear its head at E3 back in 2013, it was already announced.

Two, Rockstar Games is not going to reveal or talk about GTA 6 before it releases the "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you want people to buy a "next-gen" version of GTA 5, you don't announce and reveal GTA 6 beforehand.

It's reasonable to expect the game to be revealed this year given that three years separated the release and reveal of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. This October, it will be three years since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. So, could GTA 6 be revealed this year? Sure, if history is any indication, it can be. However, don't expect it to be an indication this time, and especially don't expect the game to be revealed at E3 2021. There's as good of a chance that GTA 7 will be revealed at E3 as there is GTA 6 being revealed at the summer show.