PlayStation Leak Accidentally Reveals Two PS5 Games

Two PS5 games have been leaked ahead of their reveal, courtesy of the Taiwanese rating board, which rates games for release in Taiwan. This week, the rating board published PS5 ratings for both Chaos on Deponia and Anna's Quest. According to the rating board, the former is also coming to Xbox Series while the latter is also coming to Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch as well.

Unfortunately, the rating board doesn't disclose any additional salient information such as release dates. That said, when games are rated for release like this, it typically not only indicates an announcement is imminent (assuming they haven't already been announced) but that a release is somewhat imminent. However, the Taiwanese rating board does have a reputation for rating games for release earlier than other ratings boards, which is why they often leak so many games.

For those that don't know: both games come the way of Daedalic Entertainment. The former, Chaos on Deponia, released back in 2012, and is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Meanwhile, the latter, Anna's Quest, hit back in 2015, and is currently only available on PC.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out trailers for both games:

Chaos on Deponia: "With this long-expected sequel to the critically highly acclaimed and lavishly praised Deponia, the player enters round two. Chaos on Deponia turns out to be even wackier than its predecessor and instantly puts the player under its spell. After the events on Deponia, it seems that Rufus came to his senses. He's grown prudent, amicable, kind and caring, without any intention to cause major mayhem just to further his own selfish ends. It seems he is far from chaining himself to flaming saw blades, training torpedo dolphins or foraging through platypus nests. Or is he?"

Anna's Quest: "Dragons, witches, trolls... No one can stop Anna. With her telekinesis, unorthodox use of torture instruments, a knack for improvisation, and the help of a shady fox she just makes her way. She communes with the dead, shuts off the local taverns beer supply, and gets old ladies behind bars..."

