Fast & Furious Game Being Removed From Sale

The latest video game associated with the Fast & Furious film franchise is getting delisted from sale in the coming months. Back in 2020, Slightly Mad Studios and Bandai Namco Entertainment released Fast & Furious Crossroads across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. Although the game tried to expand on the world of Fast & Furious with a new, original story, the title was panned by both fans and critics alike. Now, in just one month, it won’t be available for sale any longer.

In a new update message that was posted on the Fast & Furious Crossroads website today, Bandai Namco revealed that the title will be getting pulled from all digital storefronts in a month’s time. “All product sales will end on: April 29th, 2022 [at] 4am CEST. If you bought the game digitally it will remain in your library and can be redownloaded in the future,” said the statement on the game’s website. “Any DLCs purchased before April 29, 2022 will still be available to use after this date. The game’s online modes will also remain active.”

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Fast & Furious Crossroads being delisted in this manner is that the game hasn’t even been available for a period of two years. Crossroads launched in August of 2020, which means that by the time it is delisted, it will have only been purchasable for roughly 20 months. Even though we have seen some other games get delisted from storefronts in the past, this is one of the quickest turnarounds we’ve ever seen in this regard.

That being said, it’s hard to think that too many people will be torn up about this move. As mentioned, Fast & Furious Crossroads was heavily criticized by virtually everyone that played it. The game currently boasts a horrid 35/100 aggregate score on Metacritic, making it one of the worst-reviewed games of the past few years. And if you thought that was bad, the game’s user score on the site sits at a paltry 1.8/10. So while it’s never great to see games delisted in this manner, this is an instance where Bandai Namco is probably doing everyone a favor by keeping them from being able to buy Crossroads in the future.