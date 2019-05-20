FaZe Clan Responds to Tfue Lawsuit

The esports organization FaZe Clan has issued a response to news that Fortnite streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney is pursuing a lawsuit against the company. Tenney is one of the many streamers and content creators who make up FaZe Clan’s roster of talent, but he alleges that the organization is restraining his business opportunities while taking up to 80% of his earnings. FaZe Clan expressed disappointment in response to this news and provided some stats on the money it’s made from the partnership with Tenney.

Tenney’s complaint against FaZe Clan alleges that he only keeps 20% of the revenue earned from his branded content which is shared on Twitch and YouTube as well as other social media sites, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. It was also stated that he only gets to keep half of his revenue from the tours and appearances he makes. The statement in the image below which was shared by FaZe Clan through its social media channels suggests that the organization has collected no revenue from Tenney’s Twitch and YouTube earnings among other sources of income.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FaZe Clan’s response to today’s press article regarding Tfue: pic.twitter.com/eVdRVMnRpl — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) May 20, 2019

“In fact, we have only collected a total of $60,000 from our partnership, while Tfue has earned millions as a member of FaZe Clan,” the statement from the organization said. “While contracts are different with each player, all of them – including Tfue’s – have a maximum of 20% to FaZe Clan in both tournament winnings as well as content revenue, with 80% to the player. In Turner’s case, neither of those have been collected by FaZe Clan.”

The statement added that the organization is “proud what we’ve accomplished together over the past year with Turner and will continue to support him.”

Tenney reportedly tried to terminate his agreement with FaZe Clan back in September on the grounds that the organization had breached the deal made between the two, but FaZe Clan is said to have rejected the termination and said Tenney was still bound by the contract. The lawsuit he’s now pursuing seeks to end the contract between the two parties and collect payment as well as damages from FaZe Clan.