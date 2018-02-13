Fear Effect Returns with Sedna in March

In less than a month, the Fear Effect franchise makes its grand return after an eighteen-year-long wait. Fear Effect Sedna reunites the game’s cast in an all-new heart-pounding, gory adventure with gorgeous new art and a story that’s probably very compelling, if you’ve got the guts to finish it. Check out the trailer below, then scroll down for a refresher on the series, which comes out on March 9th.

The game is a mix of many things, challenging the player to be as stealthy as possible while overcoming puzzle challenges and taking enemies out as creatively and efficiently as possible. Sedna’s 2.5D animation is also an unexpected nice touch, giving the characters plenty of personality while keeping them recognizable for long-time fans of the franchise. Here’s a little more about the game from its official Steam listing:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hana, freed from the Triad, lives with Rain in Hong Kong and works as an occasional mercenary, while Deke has grown apart from them since Glas returned to the US. Hana accepts a small mission for a shadowy organization asking for her services. Her target: a mysterious ancient statuette held by the Chinese ambassador in France. She sees it as a good opportunity to visit her birthplace… But this ‘easy’ mission is about to lead Hana to something way bigger than she expected. Meanwhile Glas is approached by a client who catches his attention enough that he soon sets out for Greenland. How will these events bring the old team back together?

New environments in isometric view: Explore the deep caves of Greenland, abandoned scientific complexes, underwater stations and ethereal realms based on Inuit mythology.

A real-time tactical action game: Exploit your heroes’ special abilities and combine them to maximize your team’s effectiveness in attacks.

A deep and mature story: Learn more about Fear Effect’s iconic characters’ past as they delve into this new mystery.

Explore a whole new culture: Myths from the Inuit people are imbued with power of the elements and the cold sea. Meet and fight unexpected creatures from the spirit realm!

Fear Effect Sedna releases on March 9th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.