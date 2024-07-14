Final Fantasy 16 Hits One of its Lowest Prices Ever in New Sale

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XVI has reached one of its lowest price ever as part of a new sale that has today gone live. A little more than a year ago, the latest mainline Final Fantasy entry was released on PlayStation 5. Since that time, the game has steadily continued to drop in price thanks to new sales that have come about from Square Enix. Now, a new offer has brought the action RPG to a new low and should be taken advantage of by those who have been looking to pick it up.

As of this moment, Final Fantasy XVI is now being sold for only $29.99. This represents a 40% discount from the game’s recent price, which has largely continued to hover around $49.99. Initially upon its release, though, Final Fantasy XVI retailed for $69.99, which means that this new sale is now well over 50% off from where it was at a year ago. As for the retailers that are offering this sale price for FF XVI, Amazon and GameStop both happen to have it up for grabs.

By all accounts, Final Fantasy XVI has been incredibly well-received by both critics and players. Currently, the game boasts an impressive 87/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic, making it one of the best-reviewed titles of 2024. As a result, FF XVI clearly isn’t being discounted because of its quality, which makes this offer one that is even more enticing to those who have been on the fence when it comes to buying it.

If you’d like to learn more about Final Fantasy XVI, you can check out one of the game’s trailers and its official description below.

Final Fantasy XVI

“An epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title ‘First Shield of Rosaria’ and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.”