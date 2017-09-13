FIFA 18 Demo Now Available For Download

We’re still a couple of weeks away from the release of Electronic Arts’ latest soccer sim, FIFA 18, but that won’t stop players from experiencing what the game is about starting today, as the publisher has released a jam-packed demo that provides a glimpse of what to expect from this year’s offering.

The demo, which is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, will allow fans to try out the Kick Off mode with a number of certain clubs and stadiums. In addition, players will also be able to check out the new single player campaign for the game, The Journey: Hunter Returns, which follows on the events from FIFA 17.

While you’ll only have access to twelve clubs and four stadiums within the game, you’ll still get an idea of how well the gameplay will work, as you can try your luck on offense and defense as you attempt to score goals – and stop them from being scored.

Here’s the full rundown of clubs and stadiums within the game:

Teams

Manchester United

Manchester City

Real Madrid CF

Atlético de Madrid

Juventus F.C.

FC Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

LA Galaxy

Toronto FC

Boca Juniors

C.D. Guadalajara

Vissel Kobe

Stadiums

Santiago Bernabéu

La Bombonera

StubHub Center

King Fahd Stadium

Also, if you’re running the PC version of FIFA 18, here are the minimum specs for the game, so you can make sure your laptop/desktop is up to standard:

Minimum – DirectX 12

OS: Windows 10 – 64-Bit



Windows 10 – 64-Bit CPU: Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark (5,199) – Intel i3 4340 (5,226), and Intel i3 4350 (5,302) as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K (5,219) – AMD FX-4350 (5,272) and FX-4330 (5,297) as alternatives.



Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark (5,199) – Intel i3 4340 (5,226), and Intel i3 4350 (5,302) as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K (5,219) – AMD FX-4350 (5,272) and FX-4330 (5,297) as alternatives. RAM: 8GB



8GB Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB



50.0 GB Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVidia GeForce GTX 660 (4,116) 2GB or equivalent * AMD equivalent is Radeon RX 460 (4,218)/R9 270 (4,258)/R7 370 (4,258)



NVidia GeForce GTX 660 (4,116) 2GB or equivalent * AMD equivalent is Radeon RX 460 (4,218)/R9 270 (4,258)/R7 370 (4,258) DirectX: 12

Recommended – DirectX 12

OS: Windows 10 – 64-Bit



Windows 10 – 64-Bit CPU: Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark (5,199) – Intel i3 4340 (5,226), and Intel i3 4350 (5,302) as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K (5,219) – AMD FX-4350 (5,272) and FX-4330 (5,297) as alternatives.



Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark (5,199) – Intel i3 4340 (5,226), and Intel i3 4350 (5,302) as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K (5,219) – AMD FX-4350 (5,272) and FX-4330 (5,297) as alternatives. RAM: 8GB



8GB Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB



50.0 GB Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R9 270X



NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R9 270X DirectX: 12.0

Minimum – DirectX 11

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit



Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz



Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz RAM: 8GB



8GB Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB



50.0 GB Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GTX 460 or AMD Radeon R7 260



NVIDIA GTX 460 or AMD Radeon R7 260 DirectX: 11.0

Recommended – DirectX 11

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit



Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit CPU: Intel i5-3550K @ 3.40GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz



Intel i5-3550K @ 3.40GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz RAM: 8GB



8GB Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB



50.0 GB Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270



NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270 DirectX: 11.0

FIFA 18 releases on September 29th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.