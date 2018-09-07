FIFA 19 Demo Coming Next Week

Electronic Arts has revealed that FIFA 19’s demo will launch next week on September 13, and be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

Unfortunately, EA didn’t divulge any details on said demo, but it will presumably be in-line with demos of previous installments.

In other words, the free teaser of the game will be available beyond the launch of the game and will offer up players the chance to play some Kick-off and maybe even the opening of the game’s single-player story The Journey.

Kick-off will be limited to likely only the world’s biggest teams — as is tradition — so if you want to play as Stoke City or FC Koln or Hearts of Midlothian, you’re out of luck. But you will be able to take some of the world’s best players for a test-run via teams like Juventus, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Whether or not the demo will include Kick-off’s new custom rules features or its survival mode add-on, is also unclear. Hopefully, given that these are the two biggest content additions, players will get the chance to check them out before committing to buying a copy of the game.

The demo also provides a great opportunity to see the game’s new gameplay additions, tweaks, and changes. Personally, I’ll be on the lookout to see if EA has made any improvements to defending in the game, which I think was one of the weaker points of FIFA 18, and whether or not player switching hesitation has been fixed.

Further, I’m hoping to find improvements to the AI, specifically in regards to marking during formation breaks and when midfield runners make runs up the middle of the park to the top of the box.

FIFA 19 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3, and is poised to arrive on September 28, worldwide.

For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage of it by clicking here. And as always, hit that comments section, and let us know whether or not you plan on taking advantage of FIFA 19’s free demo before launch.