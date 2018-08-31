FIFA 19 Soundtrack Revealed

Today, Electronic Arts (EA) revealed the soundtrack for FIFA 19.

As always, FIFA 19’s soundtrack will span across multiple genres and feature a wide variety of artists and sounds, including the likes of Childish Gambino, Gorillaz, J. Cole, JP Cooper, Logic, Sun Silva, Crystal Fighters, LSD, and many more.

More specifically, the soundtrack is 43 tracks deep and represents music from 16 different countries. There’s Scottish hip hop, UK rock, Swedish post-punk, South Korean EDM, Columbian pop, Zimbabwe bangers, American rap, and more. There’s even a few brand-new songs that will debut with the game.

Here’s the full soundtrack list (via DualShockers):

Island Life by Atomic Drum Assembly

Beautiful People by Andreya Triana

Big Dreams by Bakar

Jackie Chan by Bantu, Dr. Chaii

Tribe (With J. Cole) by Bas, J. Cole

It’s Not This (feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan) by Bearson

Take It Easy by BC Unidos, U.S. Girls, Ledinsky

you should see me in a crown by Billie Eilish

Heaven Only Knows by Bob Moses

Peach by Broods

Ordinary People (feat JP Cooper) by Bugzy Malone, JP Cooper

Feels Like Summer by Childish Gambino

Out the Window by Confidence Man

City Looks Pretty by Courtney Barnett

Another Level by Crystal Fighters

Gold Rush by Death Cab for Cutie

Pockets by Easy Life

Habibi by Ghali

Losing You – Baio Remix by Gizmo Varillas, Baio

Sorcerez by Gorillaz

Everytime I Run by Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor

Love Ain’t Enough by Jacob Banks

Beat 54 (All Good Now) by Jungle

Water (with Mahalia) by Kojey Radical, Mahalia, Swindle

Porro Maracatu – Toy Selectah Remix by LADAMA, Toy Selectah

Pa’lante by Lao Ra

Warm It Up by Logic, Young Sinatra

Genius – with Sia, Diplo & Labrinth by Sia, Diplo, Labrinth, LSD

Violet City by Mansionair

Drama (feat. Big Data) by NoMBe, Big Data

Lightning by Octavian

Tom & Jerry by Ocean Wisdom

It Makes you Forget (ltgehane) by Peggy Gou

Play God by Sam Fender

Where No One Knows Your Name by Stero Honey

Truth Is by Stealth

Blue Light by Sun Silva

Sway by Tove Styrke

Good To Be Home (feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff) by Tom Misch

1000 Opera Singers Working in Starbucks by Wovoka Gentle

Musika by Yolanda Be Cool, Kwanzaa Posse

Border Girl by Young Fathers

FIFA 19 is poised to release on September 28 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox 360, and PS3.