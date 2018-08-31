FIFA 19 Soundtrack Revealed

Today, Electronic Arts (EA) revealed the soundtrack for FIFA 19.
As always, FIFA 19’s soundtrack will span across multiple genres and feature a wide variety of artists and sounds, including the likes of Childish Gambino, Gorillaz, J. Cole, JP Cooper, Logic, Sun Silva, Crystal Fighters, LSD, and many more.
More specifically, the soundtrack is 43 tracks deep and represents music from 16 different countries. There’s Scottish hip hop, UK rock, Swedish post-punk, South Korean EDM, Columbian pop, Zimbabwe bangers, American rap, and more. There’s even a few brand-new songs that will debut with the game.
Here’s the full soundtrack list (via DualShockers):
- Island Life by Atomic Drum Assembly
- Beautiful People by Andreya Triana
- Big Dreams by Bakar
- Jackie Chan by Bantu, Dr. Chaii
- Tribe (With J. Cole) by Bas, J. Cole
- It’s Not This (feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan) by Bearson
- Take It Easy by BC Unidos, U.S. Girls, Ledinsky
- you should see me in a crown by Billie Eilish
- Heaven Only Knows by Bob Moses
- Peach by Broods
- Ordinary People (feat JP Cooper) by Bugzy Malone, JP Cooper
- Feels Like Summer by Childish Gambino
- Out the Window by Confidence Man
- City Looks Pretty by Courtney Barnett
- Another Level by Crystal Fighters
- Gold Rush by Death Cab for Cutie
- Pockets by Easy Life
- Habibi by Ghali
- Losing You – Baio Remix by Gizmo Varillas, Baio
- Sorcerez by Gorillaz
- Everytime I Run by Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor
- Love Ain’t Enough by Jacob Banks
- Beat 54 (All Good Now) by Jungle
- Water (with Mahalia) by Kojey Radical, Mahalia, Swindle
- Porro Maracatu – Toy Selectah Remix by LADAMA, Toy Selectah
- Pa’lante by Lao Ra
- Warm It Up by Logic, Young Sinatra
- Genius – with Sia, Diplo & Labrinth by Sia, Diplo, Labrinth, LSD
- Violet City by Mansionair
- Drama (feat. Big Data) by NoMBe, Big Data
- Lightning by Octavian
- Tom & Jerry by Ocean Wisdom
- It Makes you Forget (ltgehane) by Peggy Gou
Play God by Sam Fender
Where No One Knows Your Name by Stero Honey
Truth Is by Stealth
Blue Light by Sun Silva
Sway by Tove Styrke
Good To Be Home (feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff) by Tom Misch
1000 Opera Singers Working in Starbucks by Wovoka Gentle
Musika by Yolanda Be Cool, Kwanzaa Posse
Border Girl by Young Fathers
FIFA 19 is poised to release on September 28 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox 360, and PS3.