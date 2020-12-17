FIFA 21 Developer Teases Future PS5 Features

✖

EA has confirmed that it plans to add new features to FIFA 21 on PS5, courtesy of its advanced DualSense controller. Earlier this month, FIFA 21 came to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S boasting improvements and additions. On PS5, the game not only looks and runs better, but it makes use of the DualSense's unique features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. That said, EA isn't stopping there with the DualSense support.

Speaking during a new interview, one EA developer revealed the team wants to add more features to take further advantage of the DualSense, and more specifically, it's haptic feedback. According to the developer, the controller's haptics are "kind of game-changing."

"Going forward, we’ll definitely want to continue to add features and make more use of the DualSense haptics because it’s kind of game-changing," said Kantcho Doskov, a gameplay producer on the game.

Unfortunately, this is all Doskov divulges. Not only does he not divulge what he and the team have in mind, but he doesn't outright commit to adding these features. Of course, it's quite possible these features won't be added to FIFA 21, but saved for FIFA 22 in the fall. Whatever the case, the PlayStation 5 may very well be the place to play FIFA going forward thanks to its new and advanced controller.

FIFA 21 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.

"On the surface level, FIFA 21 is a carbon copy of FIFA 20," reads the opening of our review of the game. "In fact, on the surface level, it’s hard to even distinguish FIFA 19 and FIFA 18 from FIFA 21. But this is just on the surface level. If you peel back this layer, what you will find is a heap of upgrades, some critical improvements, and appreciable additions that make FIFA 21 close to one of the best FIFA games in years. EA still has work to do, but FIFA 21 is a step in the right direction ahead of the next-generation of gaming."

H/T, Official PlayStation Magazine.