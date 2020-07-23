FIFA 21 Official Reveal Trailer Released

EA has released the official FIFA 21 reveal trailer, providing our best look yet at the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game. The trailer also reaffirms what we learned yesterday, which is that PSG rising star Kylian Mbappe will be on the game's cover across all three editions. Unfortunately, the trailer doesn't reveal much else of note. Despite being over two minutes long, gameplay footage is actually quite scarce.

“Being on the cover of FIFA is a dream come true. From my time at Bondy to Clairefontaine to the World Cup, this marks another big milestone," said Mbappe about being on the cover. I’ve been playing this game since I was a kid and I am honored to represent a whole new generation of footballers and be in the same group as many other amazing footballers who I now share this honor with."

Aaron McHardy, an executive producer on the game, also accompanied the reveal trailer with a new statement:

“This year, we are bringing fans together through social experiences that elevate both the small-sided experience and the excitement felt on the professional pitch, offering the most authentic and interactive EA Sports FIFA experience to date," said the producer. "Along with one of the biggest updates to career mode yet and enhanced gameplay realism that continues to bridge the gap between the real and virtual world of football, fans have more ways than ever to play the beautiful game of football we all love.”

Alongside all of this, EA also provided players with their first details on a variety of modes, including career mode and ultimate team. You can read more about all of these details via this link right here.

FIFA 21 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's currently slated to release worldwide on October 9, priced at $60.

