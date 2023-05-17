FIFA 23 Leaks Point to Real Madrid Dominance in La Liga Team of the Season

FIFA 23 is in the thick of its yearly Team of the Season celebration. This event runs for around six weeks and gives the best soccer players in each league around the globe their chance in the spotlight. Right now, EA Sports is starting to wrap up the German Bundesliga's celebration, which means it's nearly time for the next league to drop. If you've been keeping track, you'll know that La Liga is up for its turn next, and leaks have started showing us which star players will be included when the team comes to the game on May 19.

The leaks come from Fut Sheriff on Twitter. Sheriff has successfully leaked all of the previous players in the last two weeks of TOTS and has quite the track record over the last few FIFAs as a reliable leaker. That said, even Sheriff has gotten a few things wrong in the past, so don't treat these leaks as gospel. Even still, most of these players aren't too hard to predict as they've either had excellent seasons or are incredibly popular among the FIFA 23 community.

Considering that Barcelona ended the season as league champions, it makes sense that it has five players in the squad with Robert Lewandowski, Alex Balde, Pedri, Jules Kounde, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. However, the real winner here (especially for FIFA 23 fans) is Real Madrid. The league runners-up also have five players in the team, but these are much more exciting due to how well they fit the meta in competitive FIFA. The quintet is Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr., Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, and Luka Modric, but Vini Jr. and Militao are the most notable of the bunch, at least in terms of FIFA usability.

Outside of the two big teams, Atletico Madrid has three players in Nahuel Molina, Marcos Llorente, and Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, RC Celta has Javi Galan and Gabri Veiga, while Real Sociedad and Osauna both have one each in Merino and David Garcia respectively. As expected, it's a little top-heavy for the Spanish league, but there will still be more players released through objectives and SBCs during the next week. Either way, if you're a fan of La Liga, you'll have plenty of content to dive into over the coming days in FIFA 23.