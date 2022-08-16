FIFA 23 Players Get to Keep Game After Buying It for Pennies

Some FIFA fans got quite the deal recently when they were presented with an opportunity to purchase the upcoming FIFA 23 game at a fraction of its normal cost. This wasn't just a $20 discount or something similar either – the game was available for under 5 Indian rupees which translates to around $0.06. Given that the special editions of sports games like FIFA 23 can easily teeter on $100, this was a steal, but like other deals like this one, there was always the assumption that Electronic Arts or the Epic Games Store would swoop in and rectify the problem while refunding the purchase.

In this particular case, however, that won't be happening. Those who lucked out and got the game for that price have started receiving emails this week that acknowledged the pricing goof. These sorts of emails are typically the ones that say "too bad, so sad" and take away the purchase, but the EA Sports team working on the FIFA game said those fortunate enough to catch the deal get to keep the game after all.

"A few weeks back, we scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price," the messages from the EA Sports FIFA team said. "It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we'll be honoring all pre-purchases made at that price."

FIFA players in India were able to get FIFA 23 for $0.06 a few weeks ago after an error in the Epic Store



That's naturally great news for those who pre-ordered the game that way, though cynics have pointed out that FIFA games are typically rife with microtransactions anyway which means that EA could more than recoup its losses by giving players a supremely discounted method of accessing those microtransactions via these mistakenly priced copies. Regardless, those who secured the game at this price point have found themselves a great deal ahead of its release.

While the FIFA organization has confirmed FIFA games will continue after this one, FIFA 23 is the final FIFA game we'll see released by EA. The publisher announced its split with FIFA earlier this year and said that come July 2023, we'll learn more about "EA Sports FC," the new series EA will start to continue its sports games.