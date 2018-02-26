Fighting EX Layer Gets First Details, Releasing On PlayStation 4 By Summer

While we’ve got more than enough great fighting games to play through right now – like Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Injustice 2 – there’s always room for one more. And Arika, the developers of the Street Fighter EX series, has just the thing, as Fighting EX Layer looks to fill that void with ease.

During a live stream earlier this evening, the team revealed some details about the forthcoming brawler, particularly how it will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and, more importantly, a release window.

It was revealed that the game will make its way out worldwide before the end of June for PlayStation 4, and will be just for that platform. There’s a chance that, if the game is successful enough, it could also come to Steam down the road. But, for now, it’s staying on PlayStation 4.

The game will be available in two different versions. The standard version will be $59.99 and will include 12 characters, along with 15 Gougi decks, which will provide you variations for a match. If you prefer something a little on the cheaper side, there will also be a “Light” version for $39.99, which only comes with ten characters (the other two can be unlocked with separate purchases) and 5 Gougi decks. Fighting EX Layer will only be digitally released at first, though that could change with a physical release. Again, it depends on the game’s success.

Don’t expect English voiceovers, as the game will only have Japanese voices. A lot of hardcore fans prefer it this way, though, so it’s not the end of the world. However, the game won’t support “legacy” controllers, at least at launch. There’s a chance that Arika could patch it in later on, possibly around the time that EVO starts. (Again, this might change.)

As for characters, the game will feature a total of 12, with the first ones revealed below. As you might guess, Arika veterans like Garuda and Skullomania easily made the cut, as the team wanted to get original cast members involved before creating new characters. Here’s the rundown of who’s revealed thus far:

Alien Snider

Blair Dame

Darun Mister

Gardua

Jack (formerly known as Cracker Jack)

Kairi

Shadowgeist (new reveal, very Spawn-like with a medieval twist)

Shirase (Hokuto variation available)

Skullomania

The rest of the fighters will be revealed before the game releases. You can catch your first glimpse of Shadowgeist below.

We’ll have more information soon, but there’s a lot for fans to be excited about!

Fighting EX Layer will release for PlayStation 4 before summer.

(Hat tip to Resetera for the info!)