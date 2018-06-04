Fighting EX Layer Arrives On PlayStation 4 This Month

We’ve got more than enough great fighting games to go around but we’ll definitely make room for Arika’s latest…especially since it means the return of Skullomania.

The developer announced on Twitter this weekend that its latest effort, Fighting EX Layer, will arrive on PlayStation 4 at the end of this month. The game will debut on June 28 worldwide, featuring an array of fighting superstars to choose from. You can see the full tweet below.

Release Date Announcement of “FIGHTING EX LAYER” The release date of the Newest Fighting Game “FIGHTING LAYER” has been decided!!

From June 28th, 2018, selling will start sequentially in 68 countries and regions around the world!https://t.co/pAtpsnfbv2 — FIGHTING EX LAYER (@FightingExLayer) June 1, 2018

The game will be available via digital download with two different editions. The first is the “light” version, which sells for $39.99 and features all twelve launch characters, along with 5 Gougi Decks which you use over the course of battle. The “standard” edition goes for $59.99 and features all 12 launch characters, along with bonus character Hokuto and 15 Gougi decks.

In addition, players will be able to select between English and Japanese text, although voiceovers will only be available in Japanese.

The developer also revealed some new gameplay footage, which can be seen above.

Fighting EX Layer was initially introduced on April Fools Day 2017, where most fans of the genre believed it was a prank. But shortly thereafter it became a reality as Arika brought it to EVO 2017 for fans to enjoy. Since that time it’s built up quite a following, adding a number of familiar characters alongside newcomers and creating a powerhouse cast as a result.

The game also reintroduces systems that fans may have gotten familiar with through Arika’s previous work, including the Street Fighter EX series. These include the Super Cancel, the Hard Attack and more. No doubt this’ll be a nostalgic “blast from the past” for those of you that grew up with old-school 3D fighting games.

We’ll keep you notified on other details about the game before its launch. In the meantime, get excited, Skullomania fans!