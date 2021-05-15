Final Fantasy 14's Endwalker Expansion Gets a Release Date

✖

Square Enix delivered a keynote presentation to the Final Fantasy XIV community this weekend that introduced the game’s next expansion called “Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.” During producer and game director Naoki Yoshida’s talks about the expansion, it was confirmed that the new release would launch on November 23rd. With it comes things like new playable roles as well as another race among other changes players have come to expect from new expansions.

The trailer below released during the keynote presentation introduced the expansion and showed off some of its contents well ahead of its release. Among the new gameplay features coming in Endwalker, the new expansion will firstly continue the story of Final Fantasy XIV.

Presenting the full trailer for FINAL FANTASY XIV: #Endwalker! Watch the trailer in high resolution on YouTube!

“Yet shadowed by their triumph in the First, the Warrior of Light and Scions of the Seventh Dawn are home at last,” Square Enix’s preview of the new content read. “An even greater calamity than refulgent oblivion has been building in their absence, however─a second advent of the Final Days. Should all despair, the myriad conflicts that now ravage the land cannot but foretoken an end to life in the Source.”

One of the highlights of the expansion includes the new playable race: The male Viera. The Viera race that’s easily recognizable from the rabbit ears feature was added to the game previously, but it was only pickable by female characters.

Along with that updated race option, the expansion will also introduce two more playable roles: The Sage and the Reaper. The Sage is a healer while the Reaper is a DPS class, and those who pick up the Digital Collector’s Edition of the expansion will get a special scythe weapon for the Reaper.

Below is a better look at the expansion’s features including the new classes and race mentioned above:

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Features

Level cap increase from 80 to 90

New cities: Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han

Travel to expansive new areas, including Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, and Mare Lamentorum

New tribes to encounter: Loporrits and the Arkasodara

New threats to overcome, including Anima and the Magus Sisters

New dungeons

A new high-difficulty raid: Pandæmonium

A new alliance raid series: Myths of the Realm

New small-scale PvP mode

An additional Trust ally: Estinien Wyrmblood

A new residential district: Ishgard

Updates to the Gold Saucer

Relaxing fun in Island Sanctuary

New gear and crafting recipes

Expanded horizons via the Data Center Travel System

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launches on November 23rd.