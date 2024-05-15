Final Fantasy 14 TTRPG Already Getting Second Print After Selling Out Before Release

The Final Fantasy XIV (FF14) tabletop roleplaying game (ttrpg) was announced last year and is finally set to release this month, and interest in the game has been so high that the game's first print has sold out. Fortunately, Square Enix has confirmed a second print for the game is on the way for later this year, which is available to preorder now. The TTRPG " lets you experience Eorzea from a whole new perspective."

Players can take on the role of an adventurer or be the one to step up to be the game master, cooperating with other players to create unique experiences within the vast universe of Final Fantasy XIV. Preorders are set at $59.99 USD, the same as the first print, and there aren't any changes to the game being made. If you missed out on preordering the original print, you can secure the same exact game – just later this year!

(Photo: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG Second Print

The TTRPG comes with everything groups of players need to jump into their adventure through Eorzea. Specifics for the second print Starter Set follow:

Starter Set Components (This is the English version and all text based components are in English language only)



Player Book: This beginner-friendly book contains everything a new player needs to learn the ropes and rules of roleplaying games.

Gamemaster Book: This handbook offers tips and advice for budding game masters, and includes three ready-to-run premade scenarios that tie in directly to Final Fantasy XlV's main story.

Premade Character Sheets: 4 Premade Full-color Character Sheets (Warrior, White Mage, Dragoon, Black Mage)

Custom Design Dice: 6d20 & 10d6 (16 in total)

Plus: Rules Summary & Strategy Guide, Encounter Map, Character Tokens, Ability Markers

The FF14 TTRPG is recommended for five players, though its possible with as few as three, ages 14 and up. Playtime for the game is 120+ minutes. The reprint of the Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG is set for release later this year, September 2024, though the website notes the release date is approximate and potential changes will be updated on the pre-order page.

Final Fantasy isn't the only franchise branching into TTRPGs that has seen overwhelming popularity recently, as Modihpius' Fallout: The Roleplaying Game and Fallout: Wasteland Warfare tabletop games sold out recently, though both are noted to have additional stock incoming.