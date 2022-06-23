Final Fantasy 16 Producer Explains Game's Mature Rating

Final Fantasy XVI is expected to be the first M-rated game in the series and the producer of the game has elaborated on why Square Enix opted to go a darker direction with this title. Final Fantasy XVI is expected to be a much different game from its predecessors beyond just its tone. For starters, Square Enix has stated that Final Fantasy XVI won't be open-world unlike the last game and will instead focus on creating unique areas. The idea is players will still have room to explore, but on a focused level in multiple areas which will allow a more global feeling. Final Fantasy XVI will also have some unique battles that are reminiscent of pro wrestling and "3D shooters", so players will get some wild variety in their gameplay.

Despite how fun all of that sounds, Square Enix is taking this entry quite seriously. Producer Naoki Yoshida explained in an interview with GameSpot why Square Enix was open to making Final Fantasy XVI a mature rated game and opened about the game's darker tone. Ultimately, Yoshida stated that they didn't want to be held back by a T-rating and Square Enix allowed the developers to really hone in on the more mature story. Despite this, Yoshida has also been adamant that the game's rating won't mean they're going to be overly grotesque with violence or other content and is largely done

"When trying to tell a story with difficult adult themes, these ratings can end up becoming somewhat of a hindrance. And you find yourself changing things that you wanted to do in the game based on that rating," said Yoshida. "This time, to make sure that we could tell the story that we wanted in the way that we wanted to, we decided to pursue a mature rating in most of the regions that will be releasing the game."

More info is expected to arrive on Final Fantasy XVI later this fall. It's likely we'll have a better understanding on the game's more mature themes and story by then. Square Enix is also expected to release Final Fantasy VII Rebirth next year, so there will be no shortage of Final Fantasy content in the next year or two.

Final Fantasy XVI is coming exclusively to PS5 next summer.