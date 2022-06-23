Final Fantasy 16 Will Feature Eikon Battles Similar to Pro Wrestling

Final Fantasy XVI will feature some very unique battles, which may not come as too much of a surprise, but Square Enix is promising things akin to pro wrestling and "3D shooters". Final Fantasy XVI is shaping up to be one of the most unique games in the series, as Square Enix has promised a darker tone, possibly suggesting it will be the first game in the series to get an M-rating, and other notable changes. Despite its predecessor being an open-world extravaganza with side activities, side quests, and a car to explore the world in, Final Fantasy XVI is not going to be open-world. The game will feature a series of intricately designed areas to ensure players can still have some freedom and exploration, but also allow a variety of locations to give the game a global feel.

Final Fantasy XVI will also feature some very unique battles with Eikons. These Eikon versus Eikon battles will apparently not repeat and feature varied playstyles, giving no shortage of variety to players. In an interview with Game Informer, producer Naoki Yoshida stated these Eikon versus Eikon battles will be reminiscent of things like pro wrestling, 3D shooters, and more, so it will give players unique experiences every single time.

"For example, maybe one Eikon versus Eikon battle, if you have Eikon A versus Eikon B, that battle will be reminiscent of a 3D shooter," said Yoshida. "Whereas another Eikon versus a different Eikon, it's more like a pro wrestling match, and then maybe even a third with one Eikon versus another Eikon will transform an entire area into a battlefield. And so again, we didn't reuse these systems and each one of these Eikon versus Eikon battles is unique and will change with each battle."

With that said, it sounds like we can expect a pretty wild game in Final Fantasy XVI. Only time will tell how good it actually ends up being, but Square Enix seems to be putting its all into the game. Square Enix is also slated to release Final Fantasy VII Rebirth next winter, shortly after Final Fantasy XVI. After that, Square Enix is also planning a third part in the remake saga.

Final Fantasy XVI releases exclusively on PS5 next summer.