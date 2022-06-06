Final Fantasy 16 Reveals New Characters and Screenshots

In case you somehow missed it, Final Fantasy XVI developer Square Enix released a new trailer for the upcoming RPG during the recent PlayStation State of Play that revealed it is set to release in Summer 2023 for the PlayStation 5. In addition to the trailer and release window, Square Enix also revealed new characters and screenshots showcasing the world of Final Fantasy XVI.

More specifically, Square Enix revealed two new characters in addition to further detailing the protagonist, Clive Rosfield. Rosfield is described as the First Shield of Rosaria and guards his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix. Dominants in Final Fantasy XVI are people with the ability to call or summon the power of various Eikons like Titan, Ifrit, and more.

"In our latest trailer, we've introduced several new Eikons, as well as provided a more detailed peek at our action-packed battle system and the freedom it gives players," said Hiroshi Takai, director of Final Fantasy XVI, as part of the reveal of the recent trailer. "As for development progress, I'm happy to announce that the game is fully playable from start to finish; though, from optimization to brush-up, there is still a mountain of challenges to tackle as we head into our final push. Until then, please stay tuned. We'll do our best to not keep you waiting too long before our next update!"

The two new characters introduced by Square Enix include Hugo Kupka, Dominant of Titan, and Benedikta Harman, Dominant of Garuda. Kupka is described as having once been a nameless foot soldier in the Republican Army before awakening as the Dominant of Titan and becoming the Permanent Economic Adviser. Harman, on the other hand, commands Waloed's elite intelligencers and encounters Clive on a mission looking for Ifrit.

In general, Final Fantasy XVI is a single-player, action role-playing game in development for the PlayStation 5 and scheduled to release in Summer 2023. No other platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming installment in the long-running franchise right here.

What do you think about what we have heard of Final Fantasy XVI so far? Does the new trailer and information about the video game excite you? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming! And keep reading to check out new images and screenshots of characters and landscapes from Final Fantasy XVI!