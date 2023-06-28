Final Fantasy 16 Has Already Sold 3 Million Copies But Lags Behind Previous Games

Final Fantasy 16 has been out for a little less than a week, but the team at Square Enix has announced that it has already crossed a major milestone. The next game in the long-running series has officially crossed three million copies sold in its launch week, making it an undeniable hit. Of course, fans of the series will note that it's actually selling less quickly than the last two games in the series: Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy VII: Remake. That said, there are a few important caveats to keep in mind when trying to compare Final Fantasy 16 to previous games.

If you're just comparing pure numbers, FF16 is unquestionably behind FF15 and FF7: Remake. Remake only needed three days to hit three million copies sold, while 15 did five million on its first day. However, that doesn't tell the full story. Keep in mind that Final Fantasy 15 came to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. FF16 is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, meaning that the number of potential customers it could be sold to is much smaller than FF15's audience. On top of that, it's important to remember that the PS4 is one of the best-selling consoles of all time. Even though FF7: Remake was exclusive to the PS4, that console's massive install base definitely helped contribute to it selling faster than Final Fantasy 16.

We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5. Thank you for your support! #FF16 pic.twitter.com/8YGfo1RXyV — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) June 28, 2023

That all aside though, it's impossible to deny that Final Fantasy 16 is easily going to be one of the best-selling games of all time. It's also backing those numbers up critically with great scores across the board. While it's unlikely to beat the incredible numbers The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has hit so far, it's definitely going to be near the top of the sales charts by year's end.

Final Fantasy 16 is available now on PlayStation 5. In our review impressions, we paid particular attention to the game's combat, saying that every time we enter a new encounter we "get excited." As mentioned above, we're far from the only ones, and Square Enix will likely ride the momentum they've built up to a great year for the veteran company.