Final Fantasy 16 Boss Fights Are Reportedly Causing PS5s To Overheat

Final Fantasy 16 is finally here and the reviews are overall positive. In our review impressions, we said that the game gets off to "a great start" and found the combat exciting. However, it sounds like some users are finding issues with the combat, though not in the way you might be thinking. Several players who had early access to the game discovered that Final Fantasy 16 is causing their PlayStation 5 consoles to overheat during boss fights. At this point, Square Enix hasn't responded to anyone, but it's hard to tell how widespread the issue is given that players across the globe just got access to the game.

The news was first spotted by Twisted Voxel, who found that several users were posting about Final Fantasy 16 boss fights overheating their PS5s. For example, Twitter user TheSphereHunter was a bit cryptic in saying that they were "playing a game that isn't out yet" on June 19 but encouraged players to clean out their PS5 ahead of any new games to try and keep this from happening to them. There's also a Reset Era thread that went up over the weekend where someone said they'd had the same issue with bosses and noted that it had also happened when playing Octopath Traveler 2. Further down the thread, other users also told everyone to clean out their PS5s to help fix the issue.

I’m playing a game that isn’t out yet, where a boss fight made my PS5 overheat so much that it just turned off completely at the end of the fight. So if you guys plan on buying any new games in the near future for a day 1 PS5 make sure you clean it out thoroughly. 😂 — Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) June 19, 2023

It's certainly frustrating to hear that Final Fantasy 16 boss fights are causing issues with PS5s, but hopefully, it is as simple as a quick cleaning of your system. Otherwise, players might be left out to dry as there might not be much Square Enix could actually do to fix the issue. Either way, it's always smart to keep your systems clean from dust and grime. Not only does it look and play better but it'll keep your system working much longer.

Final Fantasy 16 is out now on PS5. If you haven't picked up a console yet, you can actually grab a PS5 and FF16 bundle as of today. It's definitely worth hopping in if the reviews are anything to go by. Plus, it might be the last time we get a Final Fantasy game in this style considering the developers at Square recently said they were open to turning the series into a first-person shooter.