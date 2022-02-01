Square Enix Reveals New Logos for Final Fantasy 7’s 25th Anniversary

Hard as it might be to believe, 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII. First released on the original PlayStation on January 31st, 1997, Final Fantasy VII has become one of the most critically and commercially successful games of all-time. Square Enix is already teasing its plans to celebrate the occasion this year, and the company has now released a pair of sleek new anniversary logos. Both logos feature a new image with Cloud, Sephiroth, and Zack. Presumably, fans will be seeing that logo on a lot of new merchandise throughout the next few months!

We hope you're ready for the year ahead! #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/dniDnfn4tw — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022

Cloud and Sephiroth make a lot of sense for the logo, but Zack’s presence is a bit peculiar. The character appears in Final Fantasy VII, but has a much smaller role than Aerith or Tifa. However, Zack has been the star of other Final Fantasy VII related works, including Crisis Core- Final Fantasy VII.

The last few years have seen several beloved video games celebrating major anniversaries, and publishers have a tendency to create new logos to commemorate the occasion. Last year saw Capcom celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first Resident Evil, while this year will see the 35th anniversary of the original Street Fighter. It remains to be seen how Capcom will celebrate Street Fighter this year, but Resident Evil received a strong push in 2021, with new games, crossover events, and a plethora of merchandise. Hopefully, Square Enix will do the same for Final Fantasy VII, but no concrete plans have been announced, as of this writing.

Yesterday, Tetsuya Nomura teased that new projects related to Final Fantasy VII will be announced this year. Nomura’s statement seemed to imply that those projects could be spin-off games, or something new set in the world of Final Fantasy VII, or its Remake. However, there is no word on what those projects might be, or of they’ll be released this year, or just announced. Fans can also look forward to news on the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake at some point in 2022.

Are you excited to see how Square Enix celebrates the anniversary of Final Fantasy VII? What do you think of the new logos for the anniversary? Letus know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!