Gaming

Final Fantasy 7 Fans React to Remake’s Delay

Final Fantasy VII just got delayed by Square Enix, a significant blow to those who have been […]

By

Final Fantasy VII just got delayed by Square Enix, a significant blow to those who have been waiting for the game for what feels like forever. It’s not a huge delay with the game being pushed back just one month from its March release date into April, but a delay is a delay regardless. Like many game delays, most soon-to-be players said the delay won’t be that bad since it means more time will be spent working on the game.

Square Enix’s announcement about the game’s delay was shared on Tuesday within a statement from Yoshinori Kitase, the producer for Final Fantasy VII. The producer said the team was making the “tough decision” to push the game back while polishing it more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on,” the statement said. “In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020.”

This news came right alongside the delay of Marvel’s Avengers, another Square Enix project. People have already reacted to that delay online, and you can see some of the responses to Final Fantasy VII’s delay below.

Final Fantasy VII is scheduled to launch on April 10th.

Hearing the Bad News

What a Start

Less Gaming in March

Highs and Lows

Would Rather Wait

Can’t Take It!

Tired of Suffering

No More in April

The Real Reason

Burnt Out on Remakes

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts