Final Fantasy 7 Fans React to Remake’s Delay

Final Fantasy VII just got delayed by Square Enix, a significant blow to those who have been waiting for the game for what feels like forever. It’s not a huge delay with the game being pushed back just one month from its March release date into April, but a delay is a delay regardless. Like many game delays, most soon-to-be players said the delay won’t be that bad since it means more time will be spent working on the game.

Square Enix’s announcement about the game’s delay was shared on Tuesday within a statement from Yoshinori Kitase, the producer for Final Fantasy VII. The producer said the team was making the “tough decision” to push the game back while polishing it more.

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on,” the statement said. “In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020.”

A message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/NFYIQmytSa — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 14, 2020

This news came right alongside the delay of Marvel’s Avengers, another Square Enix project. People have already reacted to that delay online, and you can see some of the responses to Final Fantasy VII’s delay below.

Final Fantasy VII is scheduled to launch on April 10th.

Hearing the Bad News

Final fantasy 7 remake got delayed again !! Now it’s not out til April 10th 😭 pic.twitter.com/ITJ6FJidEK — Danhedgehog 🌹 (@dansweeney91) January 14, 2020

What a Start

What a way to kick start the day. There’s a #SmashBrosUltimate Direct in a few days, and 2 unfortunately delays from Square Camp with Avengers and Final Fantasy 7 Remake. See, you don’t need a hold event shared w/o to get out information. Anyways have a Terrific Tuesday y’all 👋 pic.twitter.com/QdfZB1t3WM — DankMemeCenterX (@DankMemeCenterX) January 14, 2020

Less Gaming in March

Final Fantasy 7 got delayed. I guess that means less game in March? Sucks because I was really just gonna get FF7 and P5R at the end of the month and worry about the rest later. But I’ll probably still be playing P5R at that point. — huntee1999 (@huntee1999) January 14, 2020

Highs and Lows

Learning about the Smash presentation at the same time as the Final Fantasy 7 delay pic.twitter.com/fvRQyllyaR — Aiden Playen Bloodstained (@TheGreyJayLP) January 14, 2020

Would Rather Wait

I’m glad Square Enix is delaying Final Fantasy 7 Remake, it clearly isn’t up to their standards. I’d rather wait a bit longer than them rush it out and patch later. https://t.co/ZCpc1VVfbn — Jon Scarr 🇨🇦🎮 (@4Scarrs_Gaming) January 14, 2020

Can’t Take It!

FINAL FANTASY 7 DELAYED INTO APRIL 10TH.

RESIDENT EVIL 3 ON APRIL 3RD

CYBERPUNK APRIL 16TH

I CANT TAKE THIS ANYMORE. — Tiffany Lockheart (@TiffanySymptoms) January 14, 2020

Tired of Suffering

Avengers and Final Fantasy 7 both got delayed within 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/t9TWasBcPW — Big Man Jprpap (@jprpaplol) January 14, 2020

No More in April

April 3 – Resident Evil 3

April 10 – Final Fantasy 7

April 16 – Cyberpunk 2077



Okay, got it, don’t release ANYTHING ELSE in April 👍 https://t.co/e5JUxUFsYW — Ashe⁷ in Japan 🇯🇵 (@ladyinsanity) January 14, 2020

The Real Reason

The real reason Final Fantasy 7 Remake is getting delayed lol pic.twitter.com/NapkyqfqVj — KOFI (@PressStartKofi) January 14, 2020

