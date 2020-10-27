✖

If you are looking for something to feel genuinely good about this morning, it's hard to go wrong with voice actor Briana White's cosplay of Aerith from Final Fantasy VII Remake. If you somehow weren't already aware, White provides the English voice for the character in the recent Square Enix release, and her cosplay of her own character is just about perfect.

The cosplay is, as expected, of Aerith's iconic outfit in Final Fantasy VII Remake. While she's shared several photos already, it seems like White has plenty more where these came from. You can check out several photos of White as Aerith, which she shared to social media, below:

Beyond excited to share these first 2 photos of my Aerith cosplay. How lucky am I to voice her?

Photographed by @MartinWongPhoto, styled by @helloiamkate, dress & hair ribbon made by @LadyxZero. More pics to come!

🌸💚 pic.twitter.com/zj2p7vtmHL — Briana White (@ItsBrianaWhite) October 24, 2020

Here's how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website, if you're somehow not familiar:

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

