Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Cloud Comes to Life in This Stunning Cosplay

Square Enix’s upcoming release of Final Fantasy VII Remake might not be for several months yet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from whipping themselves into a frenzy over the title. And for good reason! The original 1997 video game is considered an iconic entry both in the Final Fantasy franchise and for role-playing video games in general. It has inspired countless fan works over the years, and it would seem like the upcoming remake is only kicking that cycle off again. Take, for example, this stunning cosplay of the game’s Cloud Strife as he appears in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The cosplay, which you can check out below, is from Spain-based 22-year-old cosplayer Gehe. As previously mentioned, Gehe cosplays Cloud in the embedded photos — with an incredible full-body outfit, bangles and Buster Sword included. There’s several different close-up shots which really show off the Cloud wig, but there’s also several poses that look like they could be ripped straight from the game itself. It is, in a word, impressive. But if you check out Gehe’s Instagram account, you’ll see even more cosplay from the likes of Demon Slayer, League of Legends, and more!

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of the cosplay above? What about what we’ve seen of the game itself so far? What are you most excited to learn more about as release looms ever closer for Final Fantasy VII Remake? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. Its timed exclusivity is set to end on March 3, 2021. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.