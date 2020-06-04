Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Tifa Theme Is Now Available for Free

✖

The PlayStation 4 dynamic theme featuring Final Fantasy VII Remake's Tifa Lockhart is officially now available for free to anyone that wants to claim it. While the gorgeous theme, which includes a shimmering star-filled sky, has been "out" for some time now, it was previously tied to a candy promotion where folks could submit several receipts to claim it. No longer!

Literally all anyone needs to do to claim it is head on over to the appropriate listing on PlayStation Network. Once claimed, navigating through the Settings and Theme Settings menu should be all you need to do to set it as the current theme for whatever PlayStation 4 of your choice. The official social media account for Final Fantasy VII Remake also shared a brief video that previews what the dynamic theme looks like in action, and you can check it out below:

This relaxing, dynamic #FinalFantasy VII Remake theme featuring Tifa Lockhart and a glittering starry sky is now available for FREE on PlayStation Store! #FF7R Follow the link to download and brighten up your #PS4 today

Here's how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website, if you're somehow not familiar:

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. The Tifa Lockhart dynamic theme is now available for free via the PlayStation Network, but this is just one of several themes for the game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

Have you had a chance to check out Final Fantasy VII Remake? What do you think of the Tifa theme? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

