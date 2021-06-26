Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Could Be Quite Different From the Original Game

✖

Square Enix has said that Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 could be quite different from what fans might be familiar with from the original game. While the first part in this series, which just released last year, had moments its that were also different from the initial title which launched back in 1997, the franchise's director has suggested that even more changes could be coming in the future.

In a new blog on Square Enix's website, Final Fantasy VII Remake's co-director, Motomu Toriyama, opened up extensively about one of the game's most notable sequences: the Honeybee Inn. While Toriyama primarily talked about how the team at Square created this specific scene for the game, he did also mention that it was one that was quite different compared to what was seen in the original Final Fantasy VII. "This scene is a key example of something that was changed dramatically from the original Final Fantasy VII," Toriyama explained. "I was a bit worried about what fans of the original game would think, but the whole scene got a much more enthusiastic reception than I could ever have hoped for, so I was quite relieved."

On its own, this is a pretty interesting thing to hear Toriyama express. But what's even more intriguing came with what he said next. Talking about the future of this Final Fantasy VII Remake series, Toriyama said that Square Enix will likely continue to make things even more different compared to the original game. "Going forward, I'm sure some parts of the remake will differ significantly from the original," he said. "I hope this scene can be a good example of how to approach such changes."

In some ways, this isn't too surprising to hear from Toriyama. Without spoiling the final act of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the game's ending definitely made things clear that the future installments would be going in a pretty different direction compared to the game that started it all. Still, to hear Toriyama express that even familiar aspects of Final Fantasy VII will be quite different in Part 2 and any other subsequent installments that may release is pretty fascinating.

For now, we have no earthly idea when Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 might be launching, which makes Toriyama's tease here all the more grueling. Still, an expanded version of the first game, known as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, just released on PlayStation 5 earlier this month. In addition, it looks like those on PC will also soon be able to play the game for themselves.