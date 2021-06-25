Final Fantasy 7 Remake Had a Pole-Dancing Scene at One Time

✖

During the development process for Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix wanted to make some big changes to the Wall Market area found in the original game. In Final Fantasy VII, Cloud cross-dresses to infiltrate Don Corneo's lair. Square Enix made some massive changes to that sequence in the remake, in order to modernize things a bit. The new version of the game adds a big dance number at the Honeybee Inn, in which Cloud gets an on-stage makeover. In a new interview published to Square Enix's website, co-director Motomu Toriyama revealed that the dance number almost included a pole-dancing sequence!

"Initially, for example, there was a pole dancing scene included, which meant that filming began on an elaborate set," said Toriyama, when asked about the game's motion capture. "We decided to take that part out due to the impact on the rating!"

Final Fantasy VII Remake was very well-received by fans, but the game would have reached a much smaller audience if it ended up with a higher rating. Square Enix shared part of Toriyama's comment on the game's official Twitter account, and most fans seemed to bemoan the fact that Cloud's pole-dancing was cut from the game; some even argued it should be featured in the sequel! Alas, it seems that this is one sequence that will likely remain on the cutting room floor.

A lot can change during any game's development cycle, for one reason or another. Game developers tend to keep a lot of this information quiet, as well as the specific reasons that some changes are invariably made. As such, it's always nice to get a glimpse behind the curtain! In the same interview, Toriyama reveals additional facts about the game's development. It's clear that a lot of effort was put into the Honeybee Inn sequence, in order to remain faithful to the original game, while also incorporating a message of inclusion.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

